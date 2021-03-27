3AW
Brisbane coach Chris Fagan questions Geelong coach Chris Scott’s actions

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Article image for Brisbane coach Chris Fagan questions Geelong coach Chris Scott’s actions

Geelong coach, Chris Scott, has come under fire after a heated conversation with Brisbane’s superstar Lachie Neale last night.

Brisbane coach, Chris Fagan, told 3AW’s Saturday Preview team he didn’t agree with Chris Scott’s actions.

“I would not choose to speak to opposition players,” he said.

“I don’t think it is appropriate.

“From a coaching perspective, you just need to restrain yourself.”

Press PLAY for more 

Image: Michael Willson / Getty images 

