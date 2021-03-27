Brisbane coach Chris Fagan questions Geelong coach Chris Scott’s actions

Geelong coach, Chris Scott, has come under fire after a heated conversation with Brisbane’s superstar Lachie Neale last night.

Brisbane coach, Chris Fagan, told 3AW’s Saturday Preview team he didn’t agree with Chris Scott’s actions.

“I would not choose to speak to opposition players,” he said.

“I don’t think it is appropriate.

“From a coaching perspective, you just need to restrain yourself.”

