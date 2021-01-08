3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Brisbane in lockdown: Panic buying..

Brisbane in lockdown: Panic buying sets in across the city

4 hours ago
3AW Drive
brisbaneQueensland
Article image for Brisbane in lockdown: Panic buying sets in across the city

Panic buying has set in as greater Brisbane goes into a hard lockdown for three days.

The greater Brisbane area has been declared a hotspot after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel tested positive to the highly contagious strain of COVID-19 which originated in the UK.

Reporter at Nine News Brisbane, Natarjsha Kramer, crossed to Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“We are seeing some shocking lines at supermarkets across the south-east,” she said.

“Less than an hour [after the announcement] we had huge queues outside supermarkets, people have well and truly gone into panic mode.”

3AW presenter Tony Leonard landed at Coolangatta Airport this afternoon and estimated around 30 per cent of people were wearing masks.

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Nine News

LATEST: Brisbane going into lockdown due to COVID-19

3AW Drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332