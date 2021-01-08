Brisbane in lockdown: Panic buying sets in across the city

Panic buying has set in as greater Brisbane goes into a hard lockdown for three days.

The greater Brisbane area has been declared a hotspot after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel tested positive to the highly contagious strain of COVID-19 which originated in the UK.

Reporter at Nine News Brisbane, Natarjsha Kramer, crossed to Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“We are seeing some shocking lines at supermarkets across the south-east,” she said.

“Less than an hour [after the announcement] we had huge queues outside supermarkets, people have well and truly gone into panic mode.”

3AW presenter Tony Leonard landed at Coolangatta Airport this afternoon and estimated around 30 per cent of people were wearing masks.

We’ve been receiving images like these all morning, there is no reason to panic buy. If you do head to the shops, please practice social distancing, hand hygiene, wear a mask and follow all health advice. pic.twitter.com/TlaGq0hwkA — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) January 8, 2021

Image: Nine News