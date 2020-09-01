3AW
Brisbane midfielder responds to reports The Gabba will host AFL grand final

5 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Brisbane Lions midfielder Jarrod Lyons says it’d be great if the AFL announces The Gabba as this year’s grand final venue tomorrow.

But he’s played down any major advantage it’ll give the Lions.

“We’ve got to get there first,” Lyons said on 3AW.

“And I mean in this sort of year there are teams who’ve played more games at The Gabba than us.

“Whoever makes it could have ended up playing 10, 15 games at The Gabba for the year.”

