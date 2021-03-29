Brisbane warned to expect ‘at least a couple’ more COVID-19 cases today

A Brisbane infectious diseases expert has warned the COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland will “definitely” grow today.

Greater Brisbane was plunged into a three-day lockdown yesterday after 10 new cases, including four cases of community transmission, were recorded.

Associate Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at UQ and director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services, Paul Griffin, says there will “definitely” be new cases today.

“There’s at least a couple that will be announced today,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We’re hearing there’s already a few new linked cases that have been identified between when the lockdown was announced and this morning.”

Associate Professor Griffin says it’s possible the lockdown will be extended.

“The number of cases from here and how much we contain this transmission will determine how long the lockdown has to last for,” he said.

Queensland’s Health Department will unveil today’s new case figure at 9.15am.

