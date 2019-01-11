Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell all but certain to miss entire 2019 season

Tom Mitchell is “most likely” to miss the entire 2019 season, Hawthorn says.

He suffered a broken leg at training on Friday.

The Brownlow medallist will have surgery.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

“For Tom to suffer an injury like this is incredibly disappointing for both him and our footy club,” Hawthorn’s footy boss Graham Wright said in a statement.

“He will undergo surgery over the weekend and as a result will most likely miss the 2019 season.

“However, Tom is a very resilient young man and we have no doubt that he will tackle his rehab with the same professionalism and diligence with which he approaches his training.”