Gang attack at Berwick party, teen allegedly ‘king-hit’ and stomped on

A group of gatecrashers allegedly king-hit a teenager and stomped on his head at a party in Melbourne’s south east last Friday night.

Neil Mitchell first heard about the party on Monday when two parents told him a gang had attacked and robbed teenage party goers in Berwick.

Ian, the father of one of the teenagers who was attacked, spoke to 3AW Mornings today.

He said his son was attacked by a gang of seven youths of African appearance after he walked outside the party to look for friends.

“They started hitting him and knocked him to the ground. Whilst he was on the ground they started kicking him,” Ian said.

“They stomped on his head.

“He managed to get up to his feet again and he was king-hit and knocked unconscious.

“They were dragging him along the concrete. One of the gang members stole his Nike runners,” the father of the attacked teen told Neil Mitchell.

The teenager suffered concussion and severe bruising to his face and eye.

“It has obviously messed him up pretty badly,” his father said.

“He was supposed to start his apprenticeship on Monday, but he had to phone his employer and explain.”

Earlier this week police said they were investigating the robbery of a 14-year-old girl at the party, who they believe was attacked by a female of African appearance.

3AW Mornings has contacted police for further information about alleged assaults at the Berwick party.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au