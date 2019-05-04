Buckley’s high praise for ‘grounded’ Darcy Moore

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has heaped praise on in-form defender Darcy Moore.

After playing just seven games in 2018 because of injury, the 23-year-old has played all seven matches this season, averaging 17 touches and nearly five matches.

Buckley credited Moore’s mental resilience to come back after missing a large chunk of last season, including the club’s entire finals campaign.

“He’s a really grounded young man and went through some tough periods of feeling not good enough or up to it,” he said on 3AW Football.

“Some of the conversations I had with him in the last month or six weeks (of last year) were gut-wrenching because he really wanted to contribute but he didn’t have any confidence in his body.

“He’s very rounded guy, football is just one part of his life.

“He’s handled being the son of a former champion quite well.”

