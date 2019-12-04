Bumbling carjacker gets more than he bargained when he steals newsagent’s delivery car

A carjacker got a rude shock this morning when he stole a newsagent’s car mid-way through the morning newspaper delivery.

David Welch, owner of Vernon’s Newsagency in Richmond, got out to deliver a newspaper and turned around to find the car taking off.

“I hopped out of the car, walked around in front of the car to the footpath, threw a paper, and the car took off!,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“There was a strange driver in the car!”

But the carjacker found he had got more than he bargained for when he looked in the back seat, where Mr Welch’s wife was sleeping.

“He got a fright finding somebody in the back seat!,” Mr Welch said.

The bumbling carjacker tried to get the sleeping woman out of the car, but his first attempt was unsuccessful.

“He tried to get her out of the car and couldn’t get the door handles unlocked because the engine was still running and that stops the car doors from being opened from the outside,” Mr Welch said.

“She eventually got out!”

The car, a silver Kia Sportage with the registration ‘1OS 7HB’ is still missing.

Anyone who has spotted the vehicle is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au.

Image: True Art / EyeEm