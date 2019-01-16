Bundoora killer hunt: Victim identified as international student

Relatives of an Israeli-born student who was found dead in Bundoora yesterday are reportedly flying to Australia to arrange to have her body flown back to Israel for burial.

Police believe Aia Masarwe was attacked at the corner of Plenty Road and Main Drive sometime between 11pm and 1am on Tuesday night.

They’re calling on witnesses – including anyone who may have seen her on the 86 tram – to come forward as the search for her killer intensifies.

A makeshift memorial outside Polaris shopping centre where she was found is growing as the community expresses its grief and anger.

3AW police reporter Pat Mitchell told Heidi Murphy police activity has ramped up in the area over the past hour.

“There’s about 30 or so detectives, that are actually taking part in line searches,” Pat said.

“They’ve gone into some of the parkland surrounding some of the area where Aia’s body was actually found.

“Probably a 500m-1km radius from where the body was found.”

Nearby resident Con Ippolito is among those to have laid flowers.

He says he’s a father of three daughters of the same age – and says he fears for their safety every time they go out at night:

“I’m scared,” he said.

“They go out to enjoy themselves and they might not come home.”

Mixture of grief and anger in Bundoora where the young woman was found dead yesterday. Nearby resident Con Ippolito has 3 daughters of a similar age: “I’m scared that something might happen to them or their friends. They’re going out to enjoy themselves and might not come home.” pic.twitter.com/LebiAJW4JD — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) January 16, 2019

Police say it appears the victim was assaulted prior to her death but the exact circumstances are yet to be determined.

They want to speak with anyone who may have seen her get off the 86 team from the city at this stop sometime between 11pm and 1am pic.twitter.com/mDkKXmcGXo — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) January 16, 2019

Police have confirmed they are treating the death of a person found outside a Bundoora shopping centre this morning as suspicious. The deceased, found at 7am, is yet to be formally identified.@3AW693 pic.twitter.com/Zo7cEvLdwc — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) January 16, 2019

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au