Bundoora killer hunt: Victim identified as international student

6 hours ago
3aw news

Relatives of an Israeli-born student who was found dead in Bundoora yesterday are reportedly flying to Australia to arrange to have her body flown back to Israel for burial.

Police believe Aia Masarwe was attacked at the corner of Plenty Road and Main Drive sometime between 11pm and 1am on Tuesday night.

They’re calling on witnesses – including anyone who may have seen her on the 86 tram – to come forward as the search for her killer intensifies.

A makeshift memorial outside Polaris shopping centre where she was found is growing as the community expresses its grief and anger.

3AW police reporter Pat Mitchell told Heidi Murphy police activity has ramped up in the area over the past hour.

“There’s about 30 or so detectives, that are actually taking part in line searches,” Pat said.

“They’ve gone into some of the parkland surrounding some of the area where Aia’s body was actually found.

“Probably a 500m-1km radius from where the body was found.”

Nearby resident Con Ippolito is among those to have laid flowers.

He says he’s a father of three daughters of the same age – and says he fears for their safety every time they go out at night:

“I’m scared,” he said.

“They go out to enjoy themselves and they might not come home.”

Police say it appears the victim was assaulted prior to her death but the exact circumstances are yet to be determined.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

3aw news
