Business owner questions why the Mornington Peninsula is in lockdown, but Geelong isn’t

Despite being more than 70 kilometres away from Melbourne’s CBD, and on the other side of the city to the most severe COVID-19 outbreaks, the Mornington Peninsula has been included in Stage 3 lockdown, and business owners are demanding to know why.

Owner of Green Olive at Red Hill, Greg O’Donoghue, said he doesn’t understand how Geelong, which has two active cases, is not in lockdown, while the Mornington Peninsula, which has no active cases, is locked down.

“We’re probably further from a major outbreak than what Geelong is, and we’re completely shut down,” he told Kate and Quarters, filling in for Ross and John.

“It’s just ruined our economy again.

“We want to make sure everyone’s safe, but the effort we went to to open again … weeks and weeks of work and now it’s all shut down within 24 hours.

“Something has got to give.”

