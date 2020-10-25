Businesses ‘in a sense of shock’ after being ‘disrespected by the government’

Sunday’s “shock” delay in announcing the relaxation of Melbourne’s lockdown rules has left many Melbourne business owners in limbo.

Victorian director of Ai Group, Australia’s peak industry body, Tim Piper, says businesses were “disrespected by the government yesterday”.

“They were getting ready to move into their restaurants, their cafes, their retailers, and starting up mid week, but that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen,” he told Ross and Russel.

“They are really in a sense of shock at the moment.”

Mr Piper said businesses desperately need certainty on when they’ll be allowed to reopen.

“Where are we at? We really do need to know that we’re going to be open,” he said.

“We can’t be confident of anything. There seems to be chopping and changing of things.”

