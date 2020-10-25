3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Businesses ‘in a sense of shock’ after being ‘disrespected by the government’

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Sunday’s “shock” delay in announcing the relaxation of Melbourne’s lockdown rules has left many Melbourne business owners in limbo.

Victorian director of Ai Group, Australia’s peak industry body, Tim Piper, says businesses were “disrespected by the government yesterday”.

“They were getting ready to move into their restaurants, their cafes, their retailers, and starting up mid week, but that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen,” he told Ross and Russel.

“They are really in a sense of shock at the moment.”

Mr Piper said businesses desperately need certainty on when they’ll be allowed to reopen.

“Where are we at? We really do need to know that we’re going to be open,” he said.

“We can’t be confident of anything. There seems to be chopping and changing of things.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332