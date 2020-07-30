3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Bye Burnso! Follow our farewell..

Bye Burnso! Follow our farewell to a legend of radio

3 hours ago
Ross and John

John Burns retires today after dominating Melbourne radio ratings for more than two decades on 3AW Breakfast alongside Ross Stevenson, choosing his 75th birthday as the right time to step back.

Click PLAY for the final sign-off

Come back here across the morning to follow our farewell to this legend.

Click PLAY to hear an audio tribute

Massive thanks to Herald Sun cartoonist Mark Knight who made this incredible piece for the day.

The boys started Burno’s last show by taking a walk down memory lane with this impressive backdrop erected by Wang.

Photo gallery: Bye bye, Burnso!

Russel Howcroft to join 3AW Breakfast

 

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332