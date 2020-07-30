Bye Burnso! Follow our farewell to a legend of radio

John Burns retires today after dominating Melbourne radio ratings for more than two decades on 3AW Breakfast alongside Ross Stevenson, choosing his 75th birthday as the right time to step back.

Massive thanks to Herald Sun cartoonist Mark Knight who made this incredible piece for the day.

The boys started Burno’s last show by taking a walk down memory lane with this impressive backdrop erected by Wang.

Cannot believe this day has actually arrived. It’s been an honour and a privilege, Burnso. Enjoy the sleep ins, you deserve them @3AW693 @RossAndJohn pic.twitter.com/dGbSZiokb1 — Kate Stevenson (@MissKateStevo) July 30, 2020

This legend hangs up the mic today. I’m going to miss you, Basketball Guts. Was a honour working with you #byeburnso pic.twitter.com/4YSwkFWioe — scorcher davidson (@markjdavidson) July 30, 2020