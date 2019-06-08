Cain Liddle reveals what he told Brendon Bolton two weeks ago before sacking

Carlton CEO Cain Liddle has revealed what he said to former coach Brendon Bolton in their now infamous meeting two weeks ago.

Bolton was sacked on Monday after a disastrous run of results, winning just four of his last 43 games as coach.

Liddle said he told Bolton the win-loss record and subsequent game plan was becoming an issue, before ultimately deciding to end his tenure after their heavy loss to Essendon.

“I didn’t actually ring (Bolton), I caught up with him in my office,” he told 3AW Football.

“I suggested in that meeting that we’d probably got to a point where the wins and losses are becoming a real problem.

“Leading into the bye, we just had to see some wins and we had to see some semblance of a gameplan that gave us the opportunity to kick scores that would regularly help us to win.

“That was the message – after losing on the weekend and the way we lost, we came to the conclusion to (make the decision).

“Rather than dragging it on any longer, we needed to make the change and move on.”

