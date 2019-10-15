Calls for a Royal Commission following latest Essendon supplements scandal revelation
There are calls for a Royal Commission after a report from 3AW Football’s Mick Warner in The Herald Sun revealed the drug that saw the Essendon 34 suspended was only listed as banned by ASADA the day before the club self-reported in 2013.
It was several months after the injections at Essendon had stopped.
ASADA has a website called Check Your Substances, which athletes and coaches are supposed to use to see if a supplement is banned before they use it.
New information shows Thymosin Beta-4, which the Bombers were concluded to have taken repeatedly, was not listed until the afternoon of February 4, 2013.
Long-time player agent Peter Jess told Neil Mitchell the players had been “rail-roaded” into a “situation that did not exist.”
“We want to call for a Royal Commission where we can have a complete review of this whole sorry state,” he said.
