Calls for AFL to consider increase to crowd cap before Round 1

Victoria’s sports minister says there’s every chance there’ll be an increase to the crowd cap at AFL games early in the season.

But it’s unlikely to be raised before Round 1.

“It’s not absolutely impossible, but I think it’s unlikely,” Martin Pakula said on 3AW Drive.

With COVID-19 seemingly under control again in Victoria, there are calls for the 50 per cent cap on crowds to be increased to 75 per cent so fans aren’t shut out.

The AFL Fans Association says it would welcome an increase, but only if the ‘health advice’ supports it.

“We are hoping as many people as possible can get to the game,” Ron Issko, Treasurer of the AFL Fans Association, told 3AW Drive.

