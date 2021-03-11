3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Calls for AFL to consider increase to crowd cap before Round 1

28 mins ago
3aw drive
Football Featured
Article image for Calls for AFL to consider increase to crowd cap before Round 1

Victoria’s sports minister says there’s every chance there’ll be an increase to the crowd cap at AFL games early in the season.

But it’s unlikely to be raised before Round 1.

“It’s not absolutely impossible, but I think it’s unlikely,” Martin Pakula said on 3AW Drive.

With COVID-19 seemingly under control again in Victoria, there are calls for the 50 per cent cap on crowds to be increased to 75 per cent so fans aren’t shut out.

The AFL Fans Association says it would welcome an increase, but only if the ‘health advice’ supports it.

“We are hoping as many people as possible can get to the game,” Ron Issko, Treasurer of the AFL Fans Association, told 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332