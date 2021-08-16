‘Being destroyed’: Melbourne GP reveals heartbreaking effect lockdowns are having on children

A Camberwell GP says children are turning to self harm and experiencing suicidal thoughts in skyrocketing numbers due to Victoria’s repeated lockdowns.

The Australian today reports confidential Victorian Agency for Health Information reports show the number of teenagers hospitalised after self-harming or suffering suicidal thoughts has spiked by 51 per cent, with a weekly average of 148 presentations a week this year, compared to 98 a week last year.

In a powerful interview, Dr Stacey Harris became tearful while describing how the lockdowns are “destroying” kids.

She saw five suicidal year 12 students in a single day last week.

“I saw five 17 and 18-year-olds, all in year 12 on the brink … talking about suicide, talking about self-harm,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“These kids that were once happy go lucky kids, high achievers, are harming themselves.

“It breaks my heart to see these kids being destroyed day after day, after day, after day.

“If I take a day off for my mental health I know that they’re not being seen. It’s just got so bad … you have no idea.”

Dr Harris says she’s heard the Monash Medical Centre and Royal Children’s Hospital are “inundated” with mental health cases.

“None of them want to talk because their jobs are on the line, but they’re seeing it,” she said.

