Campbellfield fire likely to burn for “a number of days”: MFB Chief

The head of the Metropolitan Fire Brigade has warned the Campbellfield factory fire could burn for days yet.

“If you take the West Footscray fire to have been on a similar scale, that took us the best part of a day to get that under control,” Dan Stephens said.

“This is likely to be ongoing for a number of days.”

While he could not comment on how the chemicals inside the factory were stored, Mr Stephens admitted this particular site was known to the MFB and other agencies such as the EPA and WorkSafe, prior to today.