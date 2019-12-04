Carlton and Stephen Silvagni officially part ways

Carlton and Stephen Silvagni have officially part ways.

The Blues have confirmed Silvagni has departed from his role as General Manager of List Management and Strategy.

It comes amid speculation Silvagni and other senior officials did not see eye to eye.

“Clearly there have been some internal issues,” Tom Morris said on Sportsday.

In a statement, the Blues thanked Silvagni for his contribution.

They openly admitted the fact Silvagni had two sons, Jack and Ben, on the club’s list meant there was “increasing complexity” surrounding his role.

“While the decision to not renew his contract was an extremely difficult one to make, ultimately tough decisions need to be made that are in the best interests of the entire football club.”

PIC: Getty Images