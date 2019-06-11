Carlton and talented youngster to ‘part ways’

Jarrod Pickett and Carlton have parted ways.

The Blues announced on Tuesday the former first round draft pick, who joined Carlton via GWS, would leave the club.

They said they’d held “ongoing discussions over a period of time” about Pickett’s motivation.

Carlton says it will “continue to support the 22-year-old through his rehabilitation from the knee injury he sustained late last year and will assist him with the immediate transition back home to Western Australia to be closer to his family”.