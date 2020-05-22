Carlton coach David Teague says ‘team-orientated’ forward needs to make presence felt
Rookie Carlton coach David Teague says forward Mitch McGovern needs to make his presence felt up forward this year.
Speaking on Sportsday, Teague said McGovern was arguably too team-oriented.
“Probably one of Mitch’s biggest weaknesses is he grew up playing in a system in Adelaide where he was the fourth of fifth (forward) and he often got the roles the other boys didn’t want to play,” he said.
“He’s very team-oriented.
“He probably needs, at times, to go ‘nah, it’s my turn now’ and other boys have got to adjust to him a little bit.”
