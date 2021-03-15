Carlton coach David Teague with the latest on Eddie Betts, Mitch McGovern and Charlie Curnow

Carlton coach David Teague says Eddie Betts is no guarantee to get a game for the Blues in Thursday night’s season opener against Richmond.

But injury-troubled forward Mitch McGovern definitely won’t line-up for the Blues.

“He is one I can categorically rule out,” Teague said on 3AW.

As for fan-favourite Betts, Teague said the small forward trained “very well” on Monday but was one of a number of players in the mix for selection.

“He’s definitely putting his hand up pretty hard,” Teague said.

He also provided an update on Charlie Curnow, who’s recovering from more knee troubles.

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)