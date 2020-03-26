Carlton cuts ties with VFL club, forcing Northern Blues to dissolve

The Northern Blues are no more.

Carlton revealed on Thursday it had been forced to dissolve its partnership with the VFL club due to financial pressures associated with the coronavirus.

The partnership between the two clubs extended back to 2002, when the Northern Bullants joined the Carlton Football Club as its VFL affiliate.

The Preston Football Club was established back in 1882 and joined the VFA in 1912.

“To see our football club unable to continue its operations is as difficult as it gets,” Northern Blues president Stephen Papal said in a statement.

“I can say nothing more but express my eternal gratitude to every player, coach, administrator, sponsor, member and supporter that has be part of the Northern Blues Football Club and kept us going year after year.

“Our history extends 138 years and we are proud of each and every one of those seasons. This football club has a rich history and we will do everything possible to ensure it remains in the hearts and minds of our supporters forever.”