Carlton dealt massive injury blow ahead of North Melbourne clash

Harry McKay won’t play for Carlton on Saturday.

The Blues revealed on Friday their star forward would miss the clash with North Melbourne due to a toe injury.

And he’s no certainty to return next week, either.

McKay couldn’t complete a fitness test at training on Friday.

Fans were looking forward to McKay facing off against his twin brother Ben at Marvel Stadium

Matthew Owies will come into the 22, while Lachie Fogarty has been named as an emergency.

