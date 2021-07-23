3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carlton dealt massive injury blow ahead of North Melbourne clash

1 hour ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Carlton dealt massive injury blow ahead of North Melbourne clash

Harry McKay won’t play for Carlton on Saturday.

The Blues revealed on Friday their star forward would miss the clash with North Melbourne due to a toe injury.

And he’s no certainty to return next week, either.

McKay couldn’t complete a fitness test at training on Friday.

Fans were looking forward to McKay facing off against his twin brother Ben at Marvel Stadium

Matthew Owies will come into the 22, while Lachie Fogarty has been named as an emergency.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332