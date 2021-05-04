3AW
Carlton defender asked which out-of-contract star he’d pay more

6 hours ago
Jacob Weitering’s defence isn’t only rock solid on the field!

He’s pretty adept at handling curly questions off it.

The Carlton big man joined 3AW on Tuesday to discuss the Blues’ start to the season.

He was asked about out-of-contract duo Patrick Cripps and Harry McKay, who became the source of debate on Footy Classified on Monday night.

Some believe McKay may in fact attract bigger money than Carlton’s co-captain and midfield star.

Weitering was asked who he’d pay more.

“That’s what the list manager’s job description is,” Weitering said in response on Sportsday.

“It’s not (up to me) to decide who gets paid what, but it’d be great to have both of them at the club next year and long-term.

“They are both obviously terrific players.”

Press PLAY below to hear his thoughts!

