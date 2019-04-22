Carlton defender explains what makes Sam Walsh ‘the best first-year (player) I’ve seen’

Liam Jones says Sam Walsh is the best first-year player he’s seen.

The Carlton defender, who spent several seasons at the Western Bulldogs before joining the Blues, was full of praise for last year’s No.1 draft pick, who again played his part as the Blues won their first game of the season on Sunday.

“He’s definitely the best first-year I’ve seen across my years,” Jones said on 3AW Football.

“He’s just not fazed by anything.

“He just seems very confident in his own ability, he’s not arrogant or anything like that.

“He’s very quite and humble and respectful but just knows his ability.

“And as we’ve seen it’s more than capable at AFL level.”

