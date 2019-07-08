Carlton defender ruled out for the season

Carlton defender Caleb Marchbank won’t play again this year.

He suffered a neck injury against Melbourne.

Carlton said the 22-year-old reported being in pain and discomfort in the rooms after the game and was promptly sent for scans which confirmed a non-displaced fracture of a vertebrae, located at the base of the neck.

Marchbank met with a specialist on Monday and based on the advice received, the decision was made to sit out the remaining seven games of the season.

The Blues said it would allow the fracture to heal naturally without the need for surgery.