3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carlton duo Jack Martin and Zac Fisher both suffer injuries

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Carlton duo Jack Martin and Zac Fisher both suffer injuries

Carlton’s frustrating start to the season just got even more frustrating.

Zac Fisher and Jack Martin will both miss more than a month of footy.

The Blues revealed on Tuesday the duo had suffered injuries in the dying stages of Thursday night’s loss to Collingwood.

Fisher has bone stress in his ankle, while Martin sustained a PCL injury in his knee.

The club said they were both expected to miss six weeks.

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332