Carlton duo Jack Martin and Zac Fisher both suffer injuries
Carlton’s frustrating start to the season just got even more frustrating.
Zac Fisher and Jack Martin will both miss more than a month of footy.
The Blues revealed on Tuesday the duo had suffered injuries in the dying stages of Thursday night’s loss to Collingwood.
Fisher has bone stress in his ankle, while Martin sustained a PCL injury in his knee.
The club said they were both expected to miss six weeks.
(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)