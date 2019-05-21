Carlton gun Patrick Cripps explains why he called ‘players only’ meeting full of ‘home truths’

Patrick Cripps admits he called a snap players only meeting at Carlton today “out of frustration” with how the club’s season is playing out.

Cripps told 3AW “nobody held back” during the meeting, led by Cripps and his co-captain Sam Docherty.

“We opened the floor to everybody on the whole list to give feedback on each other,” Cripps said.

“Nobody held back.

“I thought it was a really good meeting.”

Cripps said Sunday’s 93-point loss to Greater Western Sydney was “unacceptable”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview