Carlton pull off remarkable win in Teague’s first game as coach

FULL TIME

Carlton have pulled off a remarkable win, fighting back from 37 points down to beat Brisbane by 15 points.

Patrick Cripps had a monster 38 touches, eight clearances and a career-best four goals in the victory.

A fan was ejected at Marvel Stadium on half time.

HALF TIME

Carlton have kicked the last three goals of the quarter to haul their way back into the contest.

But they still have work to do after Brisbane kicked the first six goals of the match to lead at half time by 18 points.

Lachie Neale’s brought his own footy to Marvel Stadium, having a whopping 24 touches and a goal in the first half.

Matthew Lloyd singled out Mitch McGovern for criticism after having just two touches to half time.

“I couldn’t be more critical of Mitch McGovern,” Lloyd said.

“He’s had just the two disposals.”

PREVIEW

It’s the start of a new era at Carlton.

Following Brendon Bolton’s sacking on Monday, David Teague takes the reigns of a side in desperate need of not just a win but a morale boost.

But they could hardly be running into a more tricky opponent, with the Brisbane Lions in top four calculations after a breakout season.

Will the Lions prevail or will the Blues find the winning formula? Make sure you join Melbourne’s highest-rating radio commentary team on 3AW Football!

