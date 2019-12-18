3AW
Carlton rookie sensation reflects on ‘whirlwind’ 12 months

36 mins ago
Football Featured

Carlton rookie sensation Michael Gibbons says the reality of his AFL dream is still sinking in after a “whirlwind” first year in the system.

Gibbons, who spent several seasons toiling away in the VFL before finally getting his chance at the highest level, played every game bar the final round in his first season with the Blues.

Speaking on Sportsday, Gibbons admits he took a moment to reflect recently.

“I sat down with my manager only Thursday last week and it was literally 12 months to the day that I got the call from Carlton and walked off the job site and into training the next day,” he said.

“It’s been a big 12 months.”

