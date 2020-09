Former No.1 draft pick Matthew Kreuzer is retiring.

“Hanging Up The Boots” alerted The Rumour File to the news on Thursday morning.

The Carlton ruckman, who has consistently battled injury problems, was taken with the first pick of the 2007 AFL draft.

He went on to play 189 games for the Blues.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)