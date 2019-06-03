Carlton sacks coach Brendon Bolton

Carlton has sacked Brendon Bolton.

A meeting was held for staff and players at Ikon Park at 1pm, where they were informed Bolton would no longer coach the club.

A press conference will be held shortly.

The Blues have won just four of their past 43 games.

The news comes just eight days after president Mark LoGiudice said the club was “committed” to Bolton as coach.

The Blues suffered a 41-point loss to arch-rival Essendon on Sunday.