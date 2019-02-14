Carlton star’s classy message for newly-listed Blue

Carlton rookie Michael Gibbons is under no illusions his AFL breakthrough most likely wouldn’t have come about had Sam Docherty not suffered another season-ending knee injury.

But Gibbons has revealed the Carlton co-captain was the first person to message his congratulations when he was added to the club’s list.

The VFL star has finally been given the chance to prove himself at the highest level, rookied by the Blues under the league’s new supplementary list provisions.

He’s vowed to make the most of it.

“Obviously the way it came about was not what we wanted as a club, but ‘Doc’ was the first person that messaged me when I got the opportunity,” Gibbons told Sportsday.

“He sent me such a nice message saying if his injury gives me an opportunity then it will make him happy.

“For it come about in that way, wasn’t perfect, but I’ll take the opportunity.”

