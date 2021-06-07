3AW
Carlton to launch external review of football department

4 hours ago
Sportsday
Carlton is set to launch an external review on the club’s football department, according to Sam McClure.

It comes after the Blues slumped to a record of 4-8 at the weekend.

“There is no doubt in my mind this review will decide whether David Teague is coach of Carlton next year, or not,” Sam McClure said on 3AW.

“Reviews are not necessarily bad things.”

He pointed to Richmond (2016) and Collingwood (2017) as recent reviews that led to the coach being backed in.

Press PLAY below to hear Scoop explain what’s going on

