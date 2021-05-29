Carlton’s AFLW coach with the latest on the future of Tayla Harris

Carlton’s AFLW coach says it appears unlikely Tayla Harris will be with the Blues next season.

And he’s called on the AFL to come to the party and pay female stars for their ambassadorial work.

Harris is said to be considering her options following a pay dispute with the Blues.

As one of the league’s most marketable players, Harris is reportedly seeking a massive salary increase, despite struggling for form on the field.

Her coach, Daniel Harford, said it was a vexed issue.

“I think the competition should be paying,” he said on 3AW Football.

“We’ve seen Karmichael Hunt and Izzy Folau come into the competition and get a million bucks to be an ambassador for the competition.”

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)