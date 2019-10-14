Carlton’s list manager responds to report linking the Blues with Ollie Wines

Carlton’s list manager says Ollie Wines wasn’t offered to the Blues in a trade.

But it was only after he was pressed a second time about the Port Adelaide co-captain’s reported link to the club.

Michael Agresta initially told Sportsday there was a “lot of speculation” at this time of year.

“We won’t be having a running commentary on the speculation of what players are raised and who’s not,” he said when asked about Wines.

Tom Morris then asked if Wines was “offered to the Blues in a trade scenario.”

“No, he wasn’t,” Agresta said.

“As I said… we’re not going to make discussions on any, especially contracted players from other clubs.”

