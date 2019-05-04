Caro says it’s ‘unusual’ there’s no AFL CEO succession plan

Caroline Wilson says it’s ‘unusual’ the AFL doesn’t have a succession plan in place for its next CEO.

Gillon McLachlan was appointed as the league’s chief in 2014, succeeding Andrew Demetriou.

But Caro told 3AW Football she found it strange the AFL hadn’t yet found its next CEO to work alongside McLachlan before taking over in the future.

“The rumours (here was leaving) were vehemently denied by Gillon McLachlan,” he said.

“He has assured people he won’t leave the AFL at the end of the year.

“The smart money says maybe (he’ll leave) by the end of the next season, given he has said he won’t be there as long as Andrew Demetriou was.

“But I’m not sure he’ll leave that soon.”

