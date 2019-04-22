Caroline Wilson and a Carlton fan discuss THOSE comments on Footy Classified

Caroline Wilson has defended her criticism of Carlton’s development of younger players, despite two of her targets starring in Sunday’s win over the Western Bulldogs.

Wilson drew the ire of a few talkback callers on Monday over comments she made last week on Footy Classified.

She questioned where Sam Petrevski-Seton and Harry McKay were at, given they were both selected with first round picks.

Both players played their best ever games for the Blues on Sunday.

“I did say on Footy Classified that Carlton supporters were frustrated by the development of Petrevski-Seton. And they were. They have been,” Caro said on 3AW Football.

“He had an unbelievable game yesterday and nobody is happy than me that he did, but there were question marks over him, as there were with Harry McKay. Why did it take him so long to break into the senior team?”

