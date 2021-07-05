3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Caroline Wilson asks Steve Hocking about a move to Geelong (which has now been locked in)

14 seconds ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Caroline Wilson asks Steve Hocking about a move to Geelong (which has now been locked in)

Steve Hocking has been appointed Geelong’s new chief executive officer.

The AFL’s footy operations boss has returned to the Cats, the club where he played 199 games.

He replaces Brian Cook in the role.

Caroline Wilson reported the link last month.

She asked Hocking about the potential move when he was on 3AW on June 12.

Press PLAY below to hear how he answered on 3AW (listen from 13.15)

(Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332