Caroline Wilson asks Steve Hocking about a move to Geelong (which has now been locked in)

Steve Hocking has been appointed Geelong’s new chief executive officer.

The AFL’s footy operations boss has returned to the Cats, the club where he played 199 games.

He replaces Brian Cook in the role.

Caroline Wilson reported the link last month.

She asked Hocking about the potential move when he was on 3AW on June 12.

