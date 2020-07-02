Caroline Wilson explains how tonight’s clash was almost thrown into chaos
Tonight’s clash at Marvel Stadium was almost thrown into chaos, Caroline Wilson has revealed.
It comes after a security guard used by the AFL tested positive for the coronavirus.
“There was a big scare went through AFL HQ this afternoon,” she explained on 3AW Football.
The AFL has since confirmed the news.
The security guard’s coronavirus test came back positive today.
DHHS have done a “full sweep” of Marvel Stadium and cleared tonight’s clash between Carlton and St Kilda.
