Caroline Wilson explains why David Teague is under pressure to perform

Caroline Wilson says Carlton coach David Teague could be in “really big trouble” if the Blues struggle this year.

It comes after she linked Alastair Clarkson to the Carlton coaching job on Footy Classified.

When asked to explain her comments on 3AW Football, Caroline Wilson said Teague needed to “win back faith” at the club.

“I think if they win less than eight games he is in really big trouble, I really do,” she said.

“I’ve got nothing against David Teague – I barely know David Teague.

“I don’t think it was a super happy place last year.”

