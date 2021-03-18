3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Caroline Wilson explains why David Teague is under pressure to perform

35 mins ago
3AW FOOTBALL
Football Featured
Article image for Caroline Wilson explains why David Teague is under pressure to perform

Caroline Wilson says Carlton coach David Teague could be in “really big trouble” if the Blues struggle this year.

It comes after she linked Alastair Clarkson to the Carlton coaching job on Footy Classified.

When asked to explain her comments on 3AW Football, Caroline Wilson said Teague needed to “win back faith” at the club.

“I think if they win less than eight games he is in really big trouble, I really do,” she said.

“I’ve got nothing against David Teague – I barely know David Teague.

“I don’t think it was a super happy place last year.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3AW FOOTBALL
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332