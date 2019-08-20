Caroline Wilson feels the coaching chaos may not be over

Caroline Wilson isn’t ruling out a fifth, or even sixth, coach being sacked at the end of the season.

It comes after Ross Lyon became the fourth coach to part ways with his club this year.

Speaking on Sportsday, Caroline Wilson said she felt there were still a handful of coaches under pressure to keep their jobs with a win this week.

None more so than Adelaide’s Don Pyke.

“It sounds brutal, I know, and I don’t mean it to sound brutal, but you just feel this might not be the end,” Caro said on 3AW.

“I still feel Don Pyke is under a huge amount of pressure.

“This is a massive game and of all places he has to coach it at Ballarat.”

