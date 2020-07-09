3AW
Caroline Wilson laments ‘thoughtless’ comment from Jack Riewoldt

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Caroline Wilson has been left lamenting a “thoughtless” comment from Jack Riewoldt on Fox Footy where he referred to his hotel room in Queensland as a “shoebox”.

Caro lauded Riewoldt for opening up about his struggles with leaving his pregnant wife and young daughter in Melbourne for the next month while Richmond bases itself interstate.

“But I just wish he hadn’t made that comment,” she said on 3AW Football.

“In a week where we have this situation in Victoria in several suburbs where people have been locked in housing commissions for five days, I just thought that it was really thoughtless,” she said.

Jimmy Bartel thought Caroline Wilson was being unfair.

Click PLAY below to hear their discussion

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
