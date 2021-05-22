Caroline Wilson makes a surprise return to 3AW Football!

3AW Football got a big surprise when caller “Caroline” rang the talkback line on Saturday afternoon!

It was a VERY familiar voice.

Caroline Wilson, who has had to take leave from her duties on 3AW recently due to a family matter, rang in.

She had something she wanted to get off her chest, and it related to her beloved Richmond Tigers.

“I thought Damien Hardwick was let off very, very easily by the media,” Caro began.

Caroline Wilson will be officially back on 3AW Football next Saturday and we can’t wait!