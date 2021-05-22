3AW
Caroline Wilson makes a surprise return to 3AW Football!

38 mins ago
Article image for Caroline Wilson makes a surprise return to 3AW Football!

3AW Football got a big surprise when caller “Caroline” rang the talkback line on Saturday afternoon!

It was a VERY familiar voice.

Caroline Wilson, who has had to take leave from her duties on 3AW recently due to a family matter, rang in.

She had something she wanted to get off her chest, and it related to her beloved Richmond Tigers.

“I thought Damien Hardwick was let off very, very easily by the media,” Caro began.

Press PLAY below to hear Caro’s call to 3AW (which took the team by surprise!)

Caroline Wilson will be officially back on 3AW Football next Saturday and we can’t wait!

