Caroline Wilson questions Carlton’s response to McGuire comment

Caroline Wilson can’t understand why Carlton didn’t publicly defend coach Brendon Bolton this week.

Speaking on radio earlier this week, Eddie McGuire said if he was in Carlton president Mark LoGiudice’s position, he’d target Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson.

Caro told 3AW Football she was mystified no one at Carlton publicly backed their coach following McGuire’s comments.

“Why did no one at Carlton put in a good word for their coach after the Eddie McGuire insult,” he said.

“I reckon if I was Brendon Bolton, I’d be asking why no one came out in my defence.”

