3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Caroline Wilson reflects on Carlton’..

Caroline Wilson reflects on Carlton’s famed ’66 game rebuild’

4 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

It’s five years to the day since Sam McClure revealed on Sportsday that Carlton was embarking on a 66-game rebuild under newly appointed Carlton list manager Stephen Silvagni.

“And boy, didn’t they stuff it up,” Caroline Wilson said on Wednesday.

Caro delivered a harsh assessment of the Blues’ past five years on Sportsday.

She said Silvagni’s fall out with the club showed he wasn’t the right person to lead the rebuild, while Brendon Bolton was the wrong appointment as coach.

Click PLAY below to hear more on Sportsday

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.