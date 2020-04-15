Caroline Wilson reflects on Carlton’s famed ’66 game rebuild’
It’s five years to the day since Sam McClure revealed on Sportsday that Carlton was embarking on a 66-game rebuild under newly appointed Carlton list manager Stephen Silvagni.
“And boy, didn’t they stuff it up,” Caroline Wilson said on Wednesday.
Caro delivered a harsh assessment of the Blues’ past five years on Sportsday.
She said Silvagni’s fall out with the club showed he wasn’t the right person to lead the rebuild, while Brendon Bolton was the wrong appointment as coach.
