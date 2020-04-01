Caroline Wilson responds to criticism from ‘the usual suspects’

Caroline Wilson has brushed off criticism from “the usual suspects” after she identified North Melbourne as the Victorian club being linked with a possible relocation to Tasmania amid the AFL’s cash crisis.

And in news that only strengthens Wilson’s argument, a former North Melbourne powerbroker agrees with her.

Ron Joseph has gone on the record with Sportsday’s Sam McClure, saying North Melbourne had “won” the battle of the Gold Coast, but now faced “the battle of Tasmania.”

“That battle is now well and truly on,” Joseph told McClure.

“I think North Melbourne has been identified as the club that they (the AFL) would like to head AFL football in Tasmania.”

Joseph has previously been critical of the Roos playing games in Tasmania.

Wilson, meanwhile, stood by her claims that several clubs still held “resentment” towards North Melbourne for failing to relocate.

“I don’t think it’s the wrong thing to report the facts,” she said.

Wilson said North Melbourne fans were entitled to defend their club and that she did not believe they’d necessarily move, just that it was being discussed.

