3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Caroline Wilson responds to Eddie McGuire’s ‘shock’ departure

2 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Caroline Wilson responds to Eddie McGuire’s ‘shock’ departure

Caroline Wilson admits she was “shocked” by Eddie McGuire’s sudden departure as Collingwood president on Tuesday.

But the veteran football reporter said it was clear he had to go.

Wilson told 3AW that McGuire had badly “misread the play” with his statement in response to a report that uncovered “systemic racism” at Collingwood.

She said it was clear from leaks in the media that players, board members and staff had turned against him.

“It might sound like I’m being brutal,” Caroline Wilson said.

“Everything we say is underlined by the fact we know that he did so much good and that the club, in my ways, is in such a better position, certainly geographically, than when Eddie found it.

“He came to Collingwood so determined to unite all the factions and you couldn’t say, last week, that’s what he’d done.

“You’d have to say last week they were a club savagely divided.

“I think that it’s sad that it’s ended like this for him.

“From people I’ve been talking to today, the one thing they were all united on, in the end, was that he had to go and they couldn’t possibly get past this until he did go.”

She also shared her thoughts on who was likely to replace McGuire in the role.

Click PLAY below to hear Caroline Wilson’s thoughts

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332