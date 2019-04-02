Caroline Wilson responds to James Hird’s ‘never say never’ comment

Caroline Wilson has shot down suggestions James Hird could ever coach Essendon again, saying reports linking him with a possible return to the top job are a “PR disaster” for the embattled club.

Hird set tongues wagging at the weekend when he responded “never say never” to a question about coaching again.

Hird was at the helm of the Bombers when the now infamous supplements scandal took place.

After being one of the much-hyped teams of the summer, the Bombers have lost their first two games in disappointing fashion.

They were booed by their own supporters during Saturday’s shock loss to St Kilda.

Speaking on 3AW, Wilson said Essendon management had a problem on its hands.

“James Hird is clearly not going to go back and coach Essendon,” Wilson said on Sportsday.

“I’m not saying he said he wanted to, he just said ‘never say never’ about coaching again.

“But (Essendon chief) Xavier Campbell will have to manage this.

“Somebody will have to explain to James Hird that he can’t come back to Essendon as senior coach.

“There’s going to be coterie groups and wealthy supporters who, despite everything, will want him back.

“It doesn’t mean he can’t come back into footy.

“But this is a PR disaster for Essendon at the moment, given the way they are playing.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW