3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Caroline Wilson reveals her top off-field performers of 2019, as well as the infamous ‘dirty dozen’

2 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Caroline Wilson says Damien Hardwick was the AFL’s best off-field performer in 2019.

She said the two-time premiership coach had done a remarkable job leading the Tigers to the flag, given their early season injury and form woes.

And AFL chairman Richard Goyder has topped the dirty dozen.

“The message from the clubs is, Mr Chairman, lift,” Caro said.

Click PLAY below to hear Caro’s top 12 off-field performers

Click PLAY below to hear Caro’s “dirty dozen” for 2019

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332